Missing 2-year-old and grandmother last seen in E. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are hoping to track down a woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter who were reported missing in east Harris County.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Rolanda Moore and the grandchild named Majestic was last seen Friday afternoon in the 14500 block of Corpus Christi.Deputies said the woman is pushing the girl in a black colored stroller with a black duffel bag.Moore was last seen wearing a black shirt with "ADIDAS" on the back and black pants.Anyone who may have seen the grandmother and her granddaughter is urged to contact HCSO's Missing Person Unit at 713-755-7427 or 713-221-6000.