17-year-old goes missing while fishing near San Luis Pass Bridge, Galveston police say

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Saturday in the water near the San Luis Pass Bridge.
Authorities said they receieved a report from the Galveston Police Department at about 8:37 p.m. of the teenager who was last seen wade fishing just north of Freeport.
The teen is described to be a Latino standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.
ABC13 spoke with a fisherman who had been fishing in the area all night. He said the conditions Saturday night were too dangerous.
"It was very dangerous. I was going to kayak some baits out, but I decided it was potentially not very safe to be out in the water. So, I put my waders on and I felt the current. It was pulling me one way," said Bobby Hall.
If you know any information that may assist search efforts, you are urged to contact the Coast Guard Houston-Galveston sector at 281-464-4851.
ABC13 has a crew headed to the area to learn more information.
