17-year-old goes missing while fishing near San Luis Pass Bridge, Galveston police say

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is looking for a 17-year-old boy who went missing Saturday in the water near the San Luis Pass Bridge.Authorities said they receieved a report from the Galveston Police Department at about 8:37 p.m. of the teenager who was last seen wade fishing just north of Freeport.The teen is described to be a Latino standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.ABC13 spoke with a fisherman who had been fishing in the area all night. He said the conditions Saturday night were too dangerous."It was very dangerous. I was going to kayak some baits out, but I decided it was potentially not very safe to be out in the water. So, I put my waders on and I felt the current. It was pulling me one way," said Bobby Hall.If you know any information that may assist search efforts, you are urged to contact the Coast Guard Houston-Galveston sector at 281-464-4851.ABC13 has a crew headed to the area to learn more information.