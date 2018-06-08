A South Korean tourist was rescued after being lost for nearly a week in Tully, Australia without food while hiking Mount Tyson.Tourist Joohee Han spent days in desperation after a hiking trip went wrong."Her friends had phoned us and told us that she never actually made the bus," said her friend Craig Strathie.Han was expected in Cairns the next day. It turns out the 25-year-old was hopelessly lost and wandering through dense bush land."Six days is a long time to be lost in the woods, particularly when you have no bush skills," said Queensland Police Inspector Steve Kersley.After an extensive search involving police soldiers, the state emergency service and a rescue helicopter, Han was found.She was severely dehydrated and could barely stand up when she was rescued.Kersley said, "Surviving is a miracle, I can tell you."