Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Can't make it to New York? Minute Maid Park hosting watch party today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros are halfway to the World Series. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, the Houston team will try to continue their winning ways.

Of course, Astros fans here at home and in New York are ready for the game.

ABC13's Jeff Ehling grabbed a rally towel and visited Times Square to speak with Astros and Yankees fans.

"I'm excited! We're up 2-0. I'm hoping we can come home Monday morning with two victories and go on to the World Series again. I'm really looking forward to it," one Astros fan said.

Since not everyone can make it to New York, there's an official watch party happening at Minute Maid Park at 501 Crawford Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Doors open at 2 PM CDT on Saturday and first pitch is at 4:07 PM CDT. On Sunday, the party begins at 4 PM CDT and first pitch begins at 6:07 PM CDT.

Vouchers to get in are just $1 and all proceeds benefit the Astros foundation. You can purchase them online here.

The Astros have started 5-0 in the postseason for the first time in franchise history. The team's five-game win streak matches the franchise record in the postseason - accomplished one other time: Game 7 of the 2017 World Series through Game 1 of the 2018 ALCS.

Former Astros standout Gerrit Cole, who helped lead Houston to the 2019 World Series, will pitch Game 3 for the Yankees as he tries to save New York's season.

The Astros won the first two games of this best-of-seven series at Minute Maid Park.

According to Elias, teams who take a 2-0 lead in any best-of-seven playoff series, as the Astros have in this series, have gone on to win 74 of those 88 series (84.1%).

Christian Javier, who's had 10 days' rest since a 21-pitch relief outing against Seattle in the Division Series opener, will pitch for the Astros.

The 25-year-old Javier started and struck out 13 in seven innings of a combined no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Yankee Stadium June 25. Cole took the loss in that game.

See live updates, highlights, and takeaways for Game 3 here.

2022 AL Championship Series schedule

Game 3 : at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Saturday, 4:07 p.m. Game 4 : at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 6:07 p.m. Game 5* : at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m.

: at New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 3:07 p.m. or 4:07 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m.

: at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:07 p.m. or 6:37 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6:37 p.m.

All times listed are CDT. Games 5-7 are if necessary*.

If the NL Championship Series is over after Oct. 23, then ALCS Game 5 will move to 4:07 PM CDT. If the NLCS is over after Oct. 24, then ALCS Game 6 will move to 6:37 PM CDT.

