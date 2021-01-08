Minute Maid Park to house COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9469618" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video, watch our ABC13 team walk you through using the vaccine tracker within this page.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the city of Houston deals with the COVID-19 crisis, one of Houston's sports monuments will become a vaccination site beginning on Saturday.The Houston Health Department has partnered with the Astros Foundation to operate Minute Maid Park as a COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday, Jan. 9. The site is open only to people who already have appointments scheduled at the health department's Bayou City Event Center clinic, which will close for an unrelated weekend event."The city of Houston is working around the clock to get the COVID-19 vaccine to the public based on available supply. Unfortunately, we are not in control of the vaccine supply and must schedule local vaccines based on vaccine delivery," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.Turner took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that the clinic at Minute Maid Park is not a "vaccine mega site."The health department is contacting people in its appointment queue to let them know about the new location and will provide instructions on what to do when you arrive. Appointments are filled through the end of January based on the department's current vaccine allotment and no additional appointments are being made, according to the city.Appointments are based on vaccine availability, and current appointments may be adjusted based on the department's allotment.As of Thursday, Jan. 7, the health department received a total of 13,800 doses of vaccine and administered 8,169 doses at locations including the Bayou City Event Center along with the Northside, La Nueva Casa de Amigos, Sharpstown and Sunnyside health centers.The department also transferred 1,900 doses to other providers. The health department will announce additional vaccination opportunities at its health centers, multi-service centers, community locations and via mobile units as supply increases.