Man arrested for allegedly shooting coworker to death while working on fence in Richmond

At about 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 18000 block of Oakloch Court, where they found Miguel Angel Granados Jr. shot to death, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators say the 38-year-old was working alongside 27-year-old Devonte Howard on a fence when Howard shot and killed Granados.
Howard surrendered outside a relative's home.
Howard is charged with murder and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
"Thanks to the concerted efforts of our detectives and deputies, this apprehension was handled with the utmost professionalism and concern for public safety," said Sheriff Eric Fagan.