Man arrested for allegedly shooting coworker to death while working on fence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County deputies arrested a suspect for allegedly killing a man while working together on a fence on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.At about 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 18000 block of Oakloch Court, where they found Miguel Angel Granados Jr. shot to death, according to the sheriff's office.Investigators say the 38-year-old was working alongside 27-year-old Devonte Howard on a fence when Howard shot and killed Granados.Howard surrendered outside a relative's home.Howard is charged with murder and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond."Thanks to the concerted efforts of our detectives and deputies, this apprehension was handled with the utmost professionalism and concern for public safety," said Sheriff Eric Fagan.