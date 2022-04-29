man killed

Man arrested for allegedly shooting coworker to death while working on fence in Richmond

Devonte Howard is charged with the murder of Miguel Angel Granados and is being held on $500k bond
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County deputies arrested a suspect for allegedly killing a man while working together on a fence on Wednesday afternoon in Richmond.

At about 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 18000 block of Oakloch Court, where they found Miguel Angel Granados Jr. shot to death, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the 38-year-old was working alongside 27-year-old Devonte Howard on a fence when Howard shot and killed Granados.

Howard surrendered outside a relative's home.

Howard is charged with murder and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond.


"Thanks to the concerted efforts of our detectives and deputies, this apprehension was handled with the utmost professionalism and concern for public safety," said Sheriff Eric Fagan.
