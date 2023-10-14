Eyewitness News speaks with a Jewish-owned business, The Bagel Shop Bakery in Bellaire, who reacts and responds to the ongoing conflict in Israel.

Jewish-owned businesses in Houston react to conflict in Middle East: 'We are a strong people'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The local Jewish community said they are feeling hurt and overwhelmed by the current conflict in the Middle East.

On Friday, the Bagel Shop Bakery in Bellaire and sister restaurant NY Deli in southwest Houston launched blue and white bagels and cookies.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Hamas launches surprise attack on Israel, hundreds dead after fighting, retaliation

Riana Sherman, a partner in the restaurants, said 100% of the proceeds would go to the Haddassah Hospitals in Jerusalem, where donors have agreed to match all donations.

"I think that people, no matter what kind of person, are looking to do something, and as little as this may seem, this is our way of doing something," Sherman said. "It's our way of feeling like we are doing something to show support."

The fundraiser was welcomed news to Rabbi Nati Stern, who is a regular at the bagel shop.

"Just to show that we care about Israel, we're supporting Israel," he said.

The rabbi said his family living in Israel, and they have felt the effects of ongoing violence.

"My mom's cousin, he died protecting civilians, protecting his people," Stern said. "I have another family member that's also missing. We don't know where she is right now, a cousin, so I'm in touch with them, offering my support, calling them up saying 'I'm thinking about you.'"

Stern described the balancing act of supporting family members and keeping up with the news but not trying to 'overdo it' and cause fear.

He described it as a 'whirlwind of emotion.'

"Just looking at the story of the Jewish people, we are a strong people," Rabbi Stern said. "We're resilient and courageous, and we've been through a lot throughout our history, but we always managed to overcome."

With a call from a Hamas leader to show support for Palestine on Friday, Houston police and Memorial Villages police indicated there hadn't been credible threats made in the area.

City of Houston councilmember Abbie Kamin, a Jewish community member, applauded the police's efforts to ensure safety.

"Here at home, in addition to that with this increased or elevated threat risk, families are really having to take to heart what that means for individual families," Kamin said.

Some parents kept their children home from school on Friday over concerns about the call from the Hamas leader.

RELATED: What is Hamas? The militant group behind attack on Israel, kidnappings, has ruled Gaza for years

"I think with this conflict one thing we are seeing is a lot of activity on social media, and this is not specific to the Jewish community, but I think everyone is being bombarded with very aversive details," Dr. Melissa Goldberg Mintz, a licensed clinical psychologist, author of "Has Your Child Been Traumatized?" and member of the Jewish community, said.

Mintz suggested people should be intentional about their media consumption during the conflict.

"Lots of families like to have the news on in the background, but with what's going on right now, we want to be mindful of how much we are watching and not just leave it running where someone could be caught off guard with something running in the background with something that's really frightening to them," she said.

When discussing the conflict with children, Mintz said it is best to open the conversation by asking what the child knows about the situation.

"What I love about that is it's not putting your agenda on your kids," she said. "You're really just trying to open the door. From there, you can correct any misinformation there may be and address any fears and help them process their thoughts about it."

RELATED: As Israel-Hamas conflict continues, why war can be a global health crisis: Experts



Mintz said it is essential for the adult having the conversation to "strike when the iron is cool," meaning when they are feeling calm and collected about the topic.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.