contaminated water

Houston VA Medical Center postpones multiple surgeries due to bacterial water contamination

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surgeries at the Micheal E. DeBakey VA Medical Center were shut down after reports of bacterial water contamination of surgical instruments on Wednesday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to the VA, there is a routine of testing the deionized water used to wash and disinfect instruments for surgical procedures. The samples are sent for out-of-state testing.

One of the test results came back with a bacteria level that was higher than average, and one sample came back out of the normal range. Other samples were satisfactory.

A new sample has been sent for retesting and is expected to return.

In a statement from the Houston VA Communications Director, they suspect that the water sample from the surgical instrument cleaning table was contaminated due to a mailing issue.

As a precaution, surgeries were postponed until further notice.

The VA says they are doing all they can to confirm the safety of the deionized water and will be taking action on the water safety results as necessary. Their process of cleaning and sterilizing is stringent and involves instruments being cleaned in a high-heat sterilizer.

As of Friday, the VA is operational, and surgical procedures will continue with disposable instruments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswaterhospitalveteranscontaminated water
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONTAMINATED WATER
Boil water notice lifted for Texas City residents
Boil water notice in effect for Texas City residents
Some La Marque residents under boil water notice starting at 9 a.m.
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
TOP STORIES
LA serial killer who killed his Houston relatives is sentenced to life
American country music singer, songwriter Mickey Gilley dies at 86
3 suspects tied to robberies in W. Houston arrested after police chase
3 teens expected to be OK after shooting in NE Houston, HPD says
Woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband to death
Hot temps for Mother's Day
14-year-old shot while being robbed of his shoes, HPD says
Show More
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
Ukraine: Women, kids, elderly evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
2 students' bodies found in The Woodlands, authorities say
Family of veteran beaten by police 45 years ago honor his life
Small plane with 4 on board goes down and plows into backyard
More TOP STORIES News