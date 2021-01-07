metro

METRO reduces frequency on several Park & Ride routes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO is reducing the frequency of several Park & Ride routes in response to lower demand.

On Sunday, METRO will launch a new schedule that runs fewer buses during peak hours on seven freeway routes.

The Katy, Northwest, North and Eastex Freeway's Park and Rides will go from service every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes.

On the East, Gulf and Southwest Freeway routes, buses will run within a 60 minute frequency.

Some local bus routes will see an increase in service, including the 6 Jensen/Greens, 8 West Bellfort, and 54 Scott routes.

METRO representatives said additional buses will be on standby for those park and ride routes, if needed.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Live traffic map


Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonmetrobusmetrocardpublic transportation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRO
Here are 2 major road closures this weekend
METRO opens new transit center
Beware of these road closures this Halloween weekend!
METRO resumes service for bus, METRORail, and Park & Ride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First case of new COVID-19 variant confirmed in Harris County
Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts locked indefinitely
Rep. McCaul says he barricaded himself and staff inside during riot
Biden to introduce Garland as attorney general pick: LIVE
ABC13's virtual job fair features gigs paying up to $22 per hour
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Texas Democrats call for Cruz's resignation after Capitol chaos
Show More
Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao latest resignation after riot
FBI looking to identify people who incited violence in Capitol riots
LIVE: Sen. Schumer holds briefing after urging Trump's removal
Rep. Troy Nehls pictured helping Capitol police during riots
Congress validates Biden's presidential victory
More TOP STORIES News