METRO reduces frequency on several Park & Ride routes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- METRO is reducing the frequency of several Park & Ride routes in response to lower demand.On Sunday, METRO will launch a new schedule that runs fewer buses during peak hours on seven freeway routes.The Katy, Northwest, North and Eastex Freeway's Park and Rides will go from service every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes.On the East, Gulf and Southwest Freeway routes, buses will run within a 60 minute frequency.Some local bus routes will see an increase in service, including the 6 Jensen/Greens, 8 West Bellfort, and 54 Scott routes.METRO representatives said additional buses will be on standby for those park and ride routes, if needed.