metro

Houston METRO resumes service after Beta's rains move on

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston METRO riders Wednesday morning can resume their normal routine.

The public transit resumed regular bus service after Tropical Storm Beta moved through the area, though some north/south routes will be shortened to avoid high water areas.

METRORail service will resume on the Red, Green and Purple lines.

In addition, most HOV and HOT lanes will operate at normal hours and schedules. The exception is the I-45N HOV/HOT lane, which is blocked downtown at Milam and Smith Streets due to high water. Traffic will be detoured at the Quitman exit.



METRO paused service earlier this week due to Tropical Storm Beta's impacts on the region.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhoustonmetroevacuationtropical stormtropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane lauratraffichurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METRO
How to avoid these 3 major closures this weekend
From METRO train driver to acclaimed street artist
METRO resumes services after precautionary suspension
METRO's new rapid bus lines launched in Galleria area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain expected to clear out of Houston area later today
Video tour of severe weather around Houston Tuesday night
Body found during search for missing fisherman in Brays Bayou
100k gallons of wastewater spilled in 5 Houston locations
How to find your vehicle after it has been towed
Stalled vehicles spotted in high water in Spring
Hwy 288 closed until Wednesday afternoon
Show More
Houston-area school closings and delays
Megan Thee Stallion tops TIME'S most influential people list
Drivers spin donuts in floodwaters following Beta
Digital Deal of the Day
Woman finds unexpected passenger in her car
More TOP STORIES News