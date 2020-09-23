Houston METRO resumes service after Beta's rains move on

METRO is resuming regular weekday service this morning for local bus, METRORail, and Park & Ride. HOV/HOT lanes will also resume normal hours of operations. Full details: https://t.co/6dVuZAhKSK. ^R pic.twitter.com/N7lRxMLzyk — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) September 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston METRO riders Wednesday morning can resume their normal routine.The public transit resumed regular bus service after Tropical Storm Beta moved through the area, though some north/south routes will be shortened to avoid high water areas.METRORail service will resume on the Red, Green and Purple lines.In addition, most HOV and HOT lanes will operate at normal hours and schedules. The exception is the I-45N HOV/HOT lane, which is blocked downtown at Milam and Smith Streets due to high water. Traffic will be detoured at the Quitman exit.METRO paused service earlier this week due to Tropical Storm Beta's impacts on the region.