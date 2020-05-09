METRO bus operator tests positive for COVID-19, passengers being notified

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A METRO bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number on METRO employees with the virus to 17.METRO officials said the bus operator drove the two Bellaire routes from 6 a.m. to 4:44 p.m. on March 9-11, 13 and the 16-20.Officials are warning anyone who rode that specific route during those dates should self quarantine for 14-days. METRO said it's working with public health officials so they can identify and notify anyone who rode the bus on that route during that time frame."We appreciate and greatly value our riders. We have taken many actions, including working with the community at large, to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19. To prevent or minimize its transmission on the transit system, METRO asks all riders to use the system only for essential trips at this time, wear a facial covering while riding the system, practice social distancing when you do ride transit (i.e., stand or sit at least 6 feet apart, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, wash your hands for 20 seconds before boarding transit and after deboarding, cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, or cough or sneeze into your elbow, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, and stay home if you are sick). Additionally, riders should board buses only from the back door, and stand or sit no closer than six feet behind the driver. METRO's number one priority is protecting the health and safety of our customers, community and employees," METRO released in a news statement.