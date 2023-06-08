Surveillance photos released of suspects wanted in METRO bus shooting that injured 2 women

Houston police released surveillance photos of the suspects wanted in connection to a METRO bus shooting that left two women hospitalized.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are wanted after a METRO bus shooting that police believe started from a bus fare dispute left two passengers hurt last weekend.

The Houston Police Department released surveillance pictures of the two people sought in connection to the shooting on Tidwell and Bauman just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

One of the suspects, described by police as a Black female, could be seen holding a puppy in her arms. The second suspect is described as a Black male.

HPD said the two suspects boarded the METRO bus and got into an argument over bus fare. The suspects then reportedly exited the bus and asked one of the victims to get off.

When she refused, police said the male suspect fired shots into the bus through a window.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 people shot inside METRO bus following altercation in N. Houston, police say

Two women on the bus were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the suspects took off.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.