HPD responding to active scene where shots were fired inside METRO bus in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating an active scene where two people were reportedly shot on a METRO bus in north Houston.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The shooting reportedly happened near Tidwell and Bauman Road.

Officers with HPD were responding to a call of a firearm being discharged on the inside of a bus, but it was unconfirmed at the time if anyone was injured.

The two people were transported to an area hospital.

Police did not elaborate on what caused the shooting or if there were any suspects in custody.