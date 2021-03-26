Pedestrian struck and killed by METRO bus in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian died late Thursday following a crash involving a METRO bus.It happened around 11 p.m. in the 10600 block of North Freeway near Dyna Drive and Aldine Bender.The person who was killed was not a passenger on the bus, METRO officials said.It wasn't clear what led to the crash or how fast the bus was traveling when it happened.Houston police and METRO police were investigating.The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.