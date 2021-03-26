pedestrian killed

Pedestrian struck and killed by METRO bus in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian died late Thursday following a crash involving a METRO bus.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 10600 block of North Freeway near Dyna Drive and Aldine Bender.

The person who was killed was not a passenger on the bus, METRO officials said.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash or how fast the bus was traveling when it happened.

Houston police and METRO police were investigating.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmetropedestrian struckpedestrian killedbus crashfatal crashtraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Pedestrian struck and killed in crash on Katy Freeway
Teen hit and killed while saving friend's life, dad says
Man killed after he falls out of pickup truck on I-45
Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down Southwest Freeway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drugs may have been a factor in man's 15-story crane ascent
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Mom told police she and husband had sex while son was dying
Deshaun Watson evidence not in yet at HPD, police say
Pedestrian struck and killed in crash on Katy Freeway
2 Fulshear police officers injured in New Mexico plane crash
Show More
Neighbor accused of killing Pasadena woman in her sleep
Sen. Ted Cruz face-to-face with human smugglers at the border
Texans cheerleader also solves crimes as forensic scientist
Olive Garden boosting wages for hourly workers
EXPLAINER: What we know about cargo ship blocking Suez Canal
More TOP STORIES News