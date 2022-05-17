meth

Mexican citizen arrested by US Customs and Border Protection for carrying over $18M worth of meth

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- Over $18 million worth of methamphetamine was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection earlier this month at the World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred May 6 when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for an inspection.

The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered 912.82 pounds of alleged methamphetamine inside the trailer.



"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," said Alberto Flores, the director of the Laredo Port of Entry. "Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities."

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $18,253,206.

The male driver was arrested, according to authorities.
