ABC13 town hall focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on mental health

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For more than a year, residents throughout southeast Texas have watched for signs of COVID-19, including fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath. But now, experts are becoming wary of more insidious symptoms related to the pandemic: mental health issues.
ABC13, Houston's news leader, is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday, April 8 from 7 - 8 p.m. to highlight how the pandemic has only compounded the existing mental health crisis in Texas, and to connect you with resources that could save your life or the lives of people you love.
Eyewitness News anchor Mayra Moreno is bringing together experts to answer your questions about mental health and the pandemic, in addition to concerns related to our veterans and a rash of gun violence emerging across the country.
Viewers can submit questions for the town hall through ABC13.com or the ABC13 app.
Panelists for Thursday's town hall include:
- Dr. Neal Sarahan, NAMI Greater Houston executive director
- Dr. Asim A. Shah, Baylor College of Medicine executive vice chair
- Erik Verduzco, Pour Into Houston executive director
- Renae Vania Tomczak, Mental Health America of Greater Houston president & CEO
In Texas, 40.1% of adults reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder as a result of the pandemic, exceeding the national average of 37.7% of U.S. adults, according to an October 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation study.
As thousands face the loss of family members and friends, jobs, insurance, housing, even a sense of normalcy, the pandemic has left many without a safety net. Texas ranks last in the nation for mental health care, according to Mental Health America, considering access to insurance, special education, and workforce availability.
Complicating matters, the state is chronically underserved by mental health providers, with more than 12.5 million of Texas' 29 million residents living in federally-designated mental health professional shortage areas, according to KFF.
SEE ALSO: Doctors with Houston Behavioral Healthcare Hospital answers questions about mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
The virtual town hall will air on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. on ABC13.com, ABC13's smartphone apps, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Android TV.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386. The Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line can be reached at 833-986-1919.
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS BELOW
ABC13 town hall focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on mental health
ABC13 TOWN HALL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More