UST men's basketball team wins SCAC championship for 4th year in a row

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of St. Thomas has built quite a men's basketball powerhouse in the Montrose.
With their 62-49 win over Colorado College, the Celts capture their fourth conference championship in a row.

Head Coach Anthony Medina is getting his team ready for the SCAC tournament this week in Sherman looking to do something never done at UST... win the conference title and conference tournament in the same year.
University of St. Thomas' Jerabeck Center is the Home of Champions. Celts are looking to win the SCAC Conference title outright with a win over Colorado College. After a back-and-forth first half, UST took control in the 2nd half after Joshua Sanchez scored 3 straight baskets low. He finished with a game-high 15. Then the locals, specifically Cy-Fair ISD took over. Cy-Springs Freddie Ricks with a jumper, Cy-Fair's Cameron Gims with 3 of his 14 and state champion from Cy-Falls, Andrew Nguyen gave the Celts a 10-point lead and never looked back.

It feels amazing. It's been a long-time coming. I'm glad to be home," Nguyen said.

Hightower's Christian Alaekwe said, "At this point, I'm used to it."
Head coach Anthony Median added, "We set a lot of goals when I arrived here seven years ago. We're just trying to keep up the level of success we've had, we have really high expectations."
