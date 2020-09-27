The Menil Collection reopens with 'awe-inspiring' exhibits by LatinX artists

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The recently reopened Menil Collection has opened two new exhibits by LatinX artists.The work of artist Virginia Jaramillo features eight paintings made between 1969 and 1974. The exhibit features a wonderful use of lines and bold, bright colors.This isn't the artist's first time in Houston. Jaramillo was part of a multi-racial group of artists first brought to Houston by The Menil in 1971. As a celebration of the 50th anniversary of that show, The Menil has given Jarmillo her first solo exhibition at a museumJennifer Allora and Guillermo Calzadilla are a Puerto Rican-based duo that work together to create works of art meant to challenge contemporary questions of how people see the world around us, said Menil Senior Curator Melissa White. White called the works of art surprising, awe-inducing, beautiful and strange.Allora and Calzadilla are known for their use of non-traditional materials, such as a cast of a giant ship engine created entirely out of bird and bat guano. The artists researched the Houston Ship Channel extensively and were interested in the connections between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Houston. The exhibit comes with a composed changing soundscape that gives visitors a different experience every time.is now open to the public and always offers free admission.