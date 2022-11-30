Video shows thief punch victims outside apartment near NRG before running off with their cash

The victims were sitting inside a car outside an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. We have video from HPD that shows what the suspect did before running off with their money.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A thief who targeted two men sitting in a car at an apartment complex near NRG Stadium earlier this month is still on the loose, and Houston police are asking for your help identifying him.

The robbery happened the night of Nov. 13 in the apartment parking lot at 9200 Main, police said.

New video we obtained from Houston police shows the suspect open the car door, point a gun at the victims, and demand cash.

Before running off, police said the thief punched both men in the face.

Police didn't provide much of a description of the suspect but he was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you think you can identify the suspect, Crime Stoppers Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000. You can contact them at 713- 222-8477.