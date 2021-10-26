Man wanted for sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park in September, HPD says

Terrian Leescott Brewer has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in connection with the Sept. 29 incident.
Women who enjoy workouts outdoors said they saw our report about Brewer, but decided to go to Memorial Park anyway.
"It was happenstance that I happened to be walking around and saw it on the news," jogger Licet Reyes said.
She and her sister, Idania, said they exercise in pair while it's still light out and pay attention to their surroundings.
"You know, things are rough around the city now days anyways. Even where I work... in the parking garage. It happens way too often. It happens. You just have to be on the lookout," she said.
Authorities said that back on Sept. 29 at about 11:30 p.m., a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in the area of East Memorial Loop Drive.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was practicing for a marathon on the trail when Brewer attacked her while holding a sharp object to her neck and threatened her with a gun.
Brewer then forced the woman back to her car, where he took her cash money, credit and debit cards and her phone. The woman told authorities Brewer forced her to unlock her phone and made multiple money transfers from her account to his cash app account. She adds he also took her Apple watch and purse with her driver's license and other documents.
He then drove her to a gas station where police say he demanded she get money out of an ATM and robbed her. He then drove her back to the Eastern Glades restroom, where he sexually assaulted her. As the woman was walking out of the bathrooms, she saw a man walking his dog and alerted him about what happened. The man called 911 and the woman then called a friend.
Police say Brewer drove away from the scene in a white four-door, newer model sedan in an unknown direction. A vehicle matching the description was found in October but came back to a woman who was a victim in a family violence case with the suspect.
Court documents show Brewer has a criminal history dating back to 2008. Records show he has been convicted of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault of a family member and burglary of a habitation in the past. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2009.
"He needs to be in jail for the rest of his life because he is dangerous. He is a danger to the community and it is of the utmost priority to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, to Kim Ogg, to my division which handles adult sex crimes and traffickers to put these kind of people behind bars," said Johna Stallings, the prosecutor on this case.
Investigators describe Brewer as a Black man in his 30s to early 40s, about 6 feet 3 inches tall and heavyset, weighing 250-280 pounds. They also said the suspect has a face tattoo on his right cheek bone and tattoos on his arm.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at the Crime Stoppers of Houston website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.