Memorial Hermann to let 1 person visit 1 patient per day starting tomorrow

Age restrictions do not apply to visitors under 18 who present in the Emergency Center with a patient. Minors who accompany Emergency Center patients may remain with the patient.

Visiting hours for all Memorial Hermann hospitals, TIRR Memorial Hermann and Katy Rehab are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors of Day Surgery patients will be allowed to remain on site until the patient is discharged as long as social distancing is not compromised in the waiting area.

Family members may visit patients in hospice or supportive medicine care.

Visitors may utilize hospital cafeterias and cafés.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann Health System announced Wednesday that it's modifying its visitation policy.On Feb. 10, the hospital system announced they will now allow one person who is 18 or older to visit one patient per day. The new policy begins Thursday, Feb. 11.As for pediatrics, Memorial Hermann said it will allow two adult visitors [18 and over] per patient per day and one adult [18 and over] overnight visitor.The new policy will apply to all Memorial Hermann facilities.Additional details of Memorial Hermann's updated visitor policy include:All visitors will be required to clear a health screening before entering the facility and wear a mask that will be provided by the hospital at all times.For family members who are unable to visit loved ones in the hospital, Memorial Hermann is encouraging the use of video chat programs on personal devices.