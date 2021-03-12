Memorial Hermann opens up vaccine slots to those 50 or older at its drive-thru clinic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann is inviting anyone over the age of 50 to get vaccinated at its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic in Sugar Land.
According to an update issued on Friday, March 12, there are several slots left for the clinic.
On Thursday, Memorial Hermann said the clinic was opening specifically to teachers as well as those who work in schools or child care services. The remaining slots that haven't been filled are now being offered to those who are 50 or older.
Starting Monday, people over the age of 50 will be eligible for a vaccine under the state's 1C Phase.
The drive-thru clinic will be open Sunday, March 14 and Monday, March 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. Those eligible will have to register online for an appointment by visiting the Memorial Hermann website link.
Once the slots are full, there are still other ways teachers or school and child care staff can sign up to receive a vaccination from Memorial Hermann. Earlier this week, Memorial Hermann announced the launch of a digital COVID-19 vaccination request form, which you can also access on Memorial Hermann's hospital website.
