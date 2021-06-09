Houston CEO at center of $134M fraud case victim of armed home invasion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10409057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Days after he was arrested at his $2 million home, the CEO of a pharmaceutical company was granted bond. The video above, though, explains a new issue that he faces.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mohamed Mokbel, the pharmacy executive at the center of a multi-million dollar federal health care fraud investigation, was the victim of an armed home invasion.His attorney, Charles Flood, confirmed to ABC13 the incident happened at his Afton Oaks home early Tuesday morning. It's the same $2 million home where federal investigators arrested Mokbel in March.As the CEO of 4M Pharmaceuticals, which operated several retail pharmacies in Houston, Fort Worth and south Florida, he is accused in a $134 million Medicare fraud case.He was released on bond in March shortly after his arrest.Houston police say four people in their 20s broke into the home where Mokbel has been living under house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor. Neighbors said this is the latest in a string of events bringing unwanted attention to their block."It's a little disturbing," said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. "We all on the street have known that he has had a little bit of a problem, but we never thought it would escalate to this. This has always been a very peaceful, safe neighborhood."It's unclear if anything inside the home was taken. The Houston Police Department were not able to share much more about this ongoing investigation.The pharmacy operation in question, 4M Pharmaceuticals, remains open in Houston with 70 to 90 employees.