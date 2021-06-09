fraud

Houston CEO at center of $134M fraud case victim of armed home invasion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

CEO at center of $134M fraud case victim of armed home invasion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mohamed Mokbel, the pharmacy executive at the center of a multi-million dollar federal health care fraud investigation, was the victim of an armed home invasion.

His attorney, Charles Flood, confirmed to ABC13 the incident happened at his Afton Oaks home early Tuesday morning. It's the same $2 million home where federal investigators arrested Mokbel in March.

SEE ALSO: Feds arrest CEO at upscale Houston home he allegedly bought with defrauded funds

As the CEO of 4M Pharmaceuticals, which operated several retail pharmacies in Houston, Fort Worth and south Florida, he is accused in a $134 million Medicare fraud case.

READ MORE: Houston CEO at center of $134M fraud case to be released on home confinement
EMBED More News Videos

Days after he was arrested at his $2 million home, the CEO of a pharmaceutical company was granted bond. The video above, though, explains a new issue that he faces.



He was released on bond in March shortly after his arrest.

Houston police say four people in their 20s broke into the home where Mokbel has been living under house arrest, wearing an ankle monitor. Neighbors said this is the latest in a string of events bringing unwanted attention to their block.

"It's a little disturbing," said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. "We all on the street have known that he has had a little bit of a problem, but we never thought it would escalate to this. This has always been a very peaceful, safe neighborhood."

It's unclear if anything inside the home was taken. The Houston Police Department were not able to share much more about this ongoing investigation.

The pharmacy operation in question, 4M Pharmaceuticals, remains open in Houston with 70 to 90 employees.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmedicareinsurance fraudpharmaceuticalsu.s. & worldscam targeting seniorsscamfraudinvestigationraidmedicaidinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRAUD
Va. extreme couponers sent to prison in $31.8 million fraud scheme
Abbott's pick for top Texas election post worked to fight 2020 results
Katy man accused of issuing thousands of fake CPR certifications
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News