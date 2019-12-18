Mechanic killed after driver slams into car he was working on

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a worker was killed at an auto yard on West Canino.

Deputies say a man was at Arturo's Garage Auto Mechanics picking up a van to transport just after 4 p.m.

Two mechanics were working on a car. One man was under the car and the other man was in front of it.

According to deputies, the man who was picking up the van put the car in reverse and accelerated, slamming into the car the mechanics were working on.



Deputies say the man hopped out of the van, into a white Impala and took off.

One mechanic was crushed to death and the other was injured.

Authorities believe it was an accident so it's not clear why the driver took off.

Deputies say they don't have much to go on. They only have what appears to be the driver's alias name: Tank.

