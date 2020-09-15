HPD called to park due to suspicious 'bottle wrapped in duct tape'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway Tuesday at a southeast Houston park where a deserted item caught the police bomb squad's attention.According to police, someone reported a suspicious bottle wrapped in duct tape at the basketball court area of Meadowcreek Village Park, which is near the intersection of Berry Creek and Forest Oaks drives.SkyEye captured a couple of police cars parked next to the recreation ground in the early afternoon as the investigation wore on.While Patterson Elementary School is nearby, it's not immediately confirmed if it was under a shelter-in-place order.