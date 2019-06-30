Mayoral Candidate Dwight Boykins makes group of teenagers feel uncomfortable

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several Sugar Land families say they're stunned and upset with how city council member and mayoral candidate Dwight Boykins addressed a room of teenagers Friday, even starting a hashtag #BoycottBoykins.ABC13 Eyewitness News spoke with several teenagers who were attendees of a five-day Youth Advocacy Summit organized by OCA Asian Pacific American Advocates and Mi Familia Vota.The night was billed as a meet and greet conversation for area youth to hear from Boykins."Initially, we were really excited because we didn't know much about this mayoral candidate," said 17-year-old Hajra Alvi.But Hajra and her friends say the question-answer session with Boykins went south very quickly."He was telling us we should keep our legs closed, that we shouldn't taint ourselves," said 16-year-old Khloe. "In a way, saying that we should stay pure because otherwise, in the future, other men won't want us."The attendees say Boykins grabbed another teen girl from the audience to demonstrate a relationship."He made a young man stand up and he was holding another girl side by side and he was like, 'If me and her were to do something, that young man wouldn't want you in the future,' and that really shows that he is invalidating young girls and not putting a good message across to the youth of America," said Khloe."I was actually sitting like right across from her so I could see her expression perfectly and I could see her looking at everyone else and sort of mouthing, 'I want to leave'," said Hajra."We feel like it's too little too late, because when we were there," said Khloe. "His quote on quote 'apologies' almost seemed like damage control and mansplaining. He didn't so much as apologize as tell us how important his future was to him."