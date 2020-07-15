Coronavirus

Houston reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for first time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is addressing the city's response to COVID-19 during a briefing on Wednesday.

He announced 703 new cases, bringing the city's total to 32,693.

He also announced 16 new deaths, which brings the total number to 295. This also marks a new grim milestone for the city of Houston.

"This is the first time since we've been dealing with this pandemic that we have announced double digits in terms of people who have died," said Turner. "The highest number we've ever reported in any daily report was nine."

According to the city, some of the deaths date back to the month of May.



During Tuesday's briefing, he announced a U.S. Army medical task force arrived on Monday and is looking at establishing a wing at United Memorial Medical Center.

There will be patients transferred from other hospitals.

Dr. Persse also said a third medical resort is being looked at opening at a closed nursing home in the Willowbrook area.

READ MORE: Mayor Turner announces Army Medical Task Force arrives in Houston, sets up at UMMC
Turner also mentioned Houston Rockets star, Russell Westbrook, tested positive for the virus.

"This virus does not care who you are," said Turner.

READ MORE: Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has COVID-19

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston fire departmentsylvester turnercoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicdoctorsthe mayorcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries
Harris County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Oklahoma's governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19
HISD won't return to the classroom until at least October 16
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD won't return to the classroom until at least October 16
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
School sports will be much different this fall with COVID-19
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot during incident in California
Trae Tha Truth and Texans' Kenny Stills arrested during protest
SPONSORED: 4 ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
George Floyd's family sues officers charged in his death
Show More
Controversial Richmond statue may be moved to new location
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Here's when you have a chance of getting a cooling shower
10-year-old shot while playing video games, deputies say
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
More TOP STORIES News