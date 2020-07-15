Houston reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for first time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is addressing the city's response to COVID-19 during a briefing on Wednesday.He announced 703 new cases, bringing the city's total to 32,693.He also announced 16 new deaths, which brings the total number to 295. This also marks a new grim milestone for the city of Houston."This is the first time since we've been dealing with this pandemic that we have announced double digits in terms of people who have died," said Turner. "The highest number we've ever reported in any daily report was nine."According to the city, some of the deaths date back to the month of May.During Tuesday's briefing, he announced a U.S. Army medical task force arrived on Monday and is looking at establishing a wing at United Memorial Medical Center.There will be patients transferred from other hospitals.Dr. Persse also said a third medical resort is being looked at opening at a closed nursing home in the Willowbrook area.Turner also mentioned Houston Rockets star, Russell Westbrook, tested positive for the virus."This virus does not care who you are," said Turner.