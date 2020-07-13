Mayor Turner to address city's response to COVID-19 today after proposing second shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will address the city's response to COVID-19 in a press conference Monday at 3 p.m.Over the weekend, Turner said he proposed to Gov. Greg Abbott a two-week shutdown to "re-calibrate" as cases of the virus continue to increase.ABC13 will stream the mayor's remarks live in the video player above.He will be joined by Dr. David Persse and Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena.Turner said Saturday he believes there's nothing wrong with taking a few steps back and he acknowledged the city reopened too quickly."We have to acknowledge the fact that the numbers are continuing to rise," said Turner. "Not everybody is going to wear a mask. Let's be real. Even with the requirement."Ultimately, the decision for another shutdown is up to Abbott. He said it is the last thing he wants to do, but it could happen if the virus doesn't slow down.