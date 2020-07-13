Coronavirus

Mayor Turner to address city's response to COVID-19 today after proposing second shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner will address the city's response to COVID-19 in a press conference Monday at 3 p.m.

Over the weekend, Turner said he proposed to Gov. Greg Abbott a two-week shutdown to "re-calibrate" as cases of the virus continue to increase.


ABC13 will stream the mayor's remarks live in the video player above.

SEE RELATED STORY: Mayor Sylvester Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'

He will be joined by Dr. David Persse and Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena.

Turner said Saturday he believes there's nothing wrong with taking a few steps back and he acknowledged the city reopened too quickly.

"We have to acknowledge the fact that the numbers are continuing to rise," said Turner. "Not everybody is going to wear a mask. Let's be real. Even with the requirement."

Ultimately, the decision for another shutdown is up to Abbott. He said it is the last thing he wants to do, but it could happen if the virus doesn't slow down.

SEE RELATED STORY: Gov. Abbott warns of 'lockdown' coming next if virus spread doesn't slow
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhouston fire departmentsylvester turnercoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicdoctorsthe mayorcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Adorable 4-year-old has epic rant over COVID-19 lockdown
Free COVID-19 testing for Galveston hospitality workers
COVID-19 pandemic leads to coin shortage across the country
JetBlue extends empty middle seat policy through Labor Day weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge Hidalgo issues warning as COVID-19 ICU numbers increase
Texas GOP's appeal denied to hold convention in Houston
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has COVID-19
SPONSORED: Woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities
COVID-19 testing site opens to help Hispanic community in East End
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
HCSO suspends training after cadet dies
Show More
Answers sought after driver allegedly killed 2-year-old
Well-known Houston activist laid to rest during private funeral
COVID-19 pandemic leads to coin shortage across the country
Army sending Medical Task Force to Houston for COVID-19
Feels-like temperatures pushing into dangerous level
More TOP STORIES News