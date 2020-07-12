Coronavirus

Mayor Sylvester Turner proposes 2-week shutdown to 're-calibrate'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is proposing a two-week shutdown to 're-calibrate' as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

Turner said Saturday he believes there's nothing wrong with taking a few steps back and he acknowledged the city reopened too quickly.

Two weekends ago ABC13 spoke with Turner and asked if he would support another shut down. Then, he did not say yes or no, but he said he felt like the city had its chance to get people to stay home in March and it would be very challenging to get them to do it a second time.

"We have to acknowledge the fact that the numbers are continuing to rise," said Turner. "Not everybody is going to wear a mask. Let's be real. Even with the requirement."

Turner said the number of people needing to go to the hospital need to be slowed down.

National School of Tropical Medicine Dean Dr. Peter Hotez agreed with the shut down proposal. Hotez said other states need to do the same

He said hard choices need to be made now so schools and colleges can reopen safely in the coming months.

"I'm very frustrated by the fact that everything's being sort of left up to the governors and the governors and the states just don't have the epidemiological models and the horsepower to make those kinds of evidence-based decisions," said Hotez.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo voiced her support for another shut down for several weeks.

Gov. Greg Abbott, however said it is the last thing he wants to do, but it could happen if the virus doesn't slow down.

