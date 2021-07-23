You can get school supplies at Mayor Turner's Annual Back to School Fest today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a year of virtual learning, the city of Houston is trying to get families prepared to go back to school.
Mayor Sylvester Turner is hosting his 11th annual "Back to School Fest" today at NRG Park's Yellow Lot as a "drive-through" event. Organizers hope to provide thousands of economically disadvantaged Houston-area elementary school students and their families with backpacks, school supplies, food and masks.
According to the city of Houston officials, with one in four Texas children living in poverty, the Mayor's Back to School Fest presented by Shell is focused on changing the future, one child at a time.
"Many Houston families simply cannot afford school supplies, and the challenges are greater this year because of the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mayor Turner in a statement. "I thank our sponsors for stepping up to the plate to help. Due to their generosity, thousands of kids will have the tools they need for a successful start to the school year."
Disadvantaged Houstonians can register here to participate in the Back to School Fest.
The fest runs until 4 p.m. or until supplies last.
