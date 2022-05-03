How you can celebrate May the 4th around the Houston area

From races to breweries, here's how you can unleash your inner Jedi this week.
Max's Wine Dive
If you love wine and love the resistance, this is the event for you.
Max's Wine Dive on Washington is hosting a four-course May the 4th Be With You dinner, featuring Star Wars-themed dishes, the "Millennium Falcon," which is a black bean cake served with romesco sauce and an arugula salad.
Dinner starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Admission to the themed dinner is $100 per person. You can make a reservation online at maxswinedive.com.
B-52 Brewing
The Imperial Outlanders: Lone Star Detachment Star Wars Costuming Club is hosting an event at B-52 Brewing Co. on May 4, starting at 6 p.m.
In celebration of Star Wars Day, customers are invited to take pictures with their favorite characters and enjoy Star Wars-inspired beers.
Helen Hall Library
It's not a trap! Helen Hall Library in League City is inviting guests to test their Jedi skills with fun crafts and Star Wars-themed activities.
The May the 4th celebration starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Susan Mathews Theater and is open to all ages!
Axelrad
The Max Rebo Band may not exist on Earth, but Axelrad Beer Garden is bringing its own intergalactic jazz to Star Wars fans in Houston.
The Midtown-area bar is hosting its annual May the 4th event, starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The event features local makers, artists and more.
Eureka Heights Brewing Co.
The Force is strong with you... and the trivia is too!
Fans can celebrate all things Star Wars with a themed trivia night at Eureka Heights Brewing Co.
In addition to trivia, the event will feature a screening of "The Empire Strikes Back" and themed photo opportunities.
If you come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character, you can receive $1 off all drafts.
The event starts Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Missouri City Civic Center
War'Hous Visual Studios, in partnership with Missouri City, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its May the 4th Art Festival.
The festival will run for two weekends: May 7 -8 and May 14 - 15.
The community-based exhibition aims to promote upcoming local artists and artisan businesses.
The festival will showcase local artworks by adults and youth, artisan vendors, live DJ sets, food trucks and cosplay for countless photo opportunities.
Admission is free for children 12 and under and $10 for adults. You can buy tickets at tickettailor.com.
The Missouri City Civic Center is located at 1522 Texas Pkwy.
Virtual run
Moon Joggers is hosting its fifth-annual four-mile virtual run in honor of May the 4th.
The run is benefiting Soles 4 Souls, which is a nonprofit that distributes shoes to those in need.
Participants just have to log a four-mile virtual run or walk any time in May 2022 to receive a medal featuring the galaxy's favorite baby -- Grogu.
It costs $18 to register for the virtual run, which includes the price of your medal. At least 15% of each entry cost will be donated to Soles 4 Souls.
To sign up, visit virtualrunevents.com.
Social Beer Garden
Social Beer Garden HTX is hosting an all-day movie marathon, showing the original Star Wars trilogy on its 20-foot outdoor TV.
The marathon starts at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Guests can look forward to free popcorn and great drink specials!
Bottled Blonde
Bottled Blonde on Washington is hosting its Official Cinco de Mile Pre-Party in honor of May the 4th.
The event will feature block party ticket giveaways, a costume contest, Star Wars entertainers, specialty themed drinks and more.
The party begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
For more details, visit eventbrite.com.
Prime Art Gallery
Prime Art Gallery on Westheimer is celebrating May the 4th with a Primary Paint Party.
According to the gallery, the Star Wars-themed paint party is the perfect cosplay opportunity.
The event begins on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $35. You can purchase tickets at primarypaintparty.com.
Space at Will
Space at Will on Commerce Street wants to take you back to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away with its celebration of Star Wars Day.
Its event will feature a cosplay contest, trivia, photo opportunities, light saber duels, a collectible shop, art, door prizes and more!
Tickets for the event range from $10 to $30 and can be purchased at tix.com.
The event begins Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Friends for Life
Are you looking for an out-of-this-world furry friend? Friends For Life Animal Shelter is hosting a pet adoption event for May the 4th.
The event will feature professional cosplayers, adoptable porgs (cats), adoptable charhounds (dogs), food, drinks, a costume contest and more.
The adoption event starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.