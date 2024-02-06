Astros' Gold Glove-winning utility player Mauricio Dubón wins arbitration, will earn $3.5M

Dubón and Houston headed to arbitration after the team countered with a $3 million offer for the upcoming season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mauricio Dubón has offseason hardware in his trophy case and more money heading to his bank account in 2024.

On Tuesday, the Houston Astros' utility ballplayer won his hearing where three arbitrators sided with the 29-year-old's $3.5 million salary request.

Dubón and the franchise headed to arbitration after the team countered with a $3 million offer.

Dubón, the current American League Gold Glove Award winner for the utility position, earned $1.4 million during his first entire season in Houston and his final pre-arbitration year.

The Honduran native hit .278 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 2023 with the Astros, who acquired him from San Francisco in May 2022.

Dubón was the lone arbitration-eligible Astro this offseason to head to a hearing. Six players, headlined by All-Stars Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker, agreed to terms and avoided arbitration with the club.

Valdez will make $12.1 million, while Tucker will earn $12 million.

The Astros also reached deals with outfielder Chas McCormick ($2.85 million) and pitchers Bryan Abreu ($1.75 million), Luis Garcia ($1,875,000), and José Urquidy ($3.75 million).

As of Tuesday, Dubón's case was one of three where arbitrators sided with Major League Baseball players out of five total heard since Jan. 29. Panels are due to hear 13 more between now and Feb. 16.

After the arbitration hearings and the free-agent signings of reliever Josh Hader and catcher Victor Caratini, FanGraphs estimates the Astros are holding a $240 million payroll heading into this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

