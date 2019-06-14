Massive fire injures 2 as it destroys $2M mansion in The Woodlands

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5346170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters in The Woodlands say two people were injured after a fire broke out at the mansion.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are in the hospital after a massive fire destroyed a $2 million mansion in The Woodlands on Palmer Woods.About 15 units from the Woodlands Fire Department were on scene trying to get the flames under control.The conditions were bad upon arrival so the firefighters went into defensive mode, but officials say it will be a total loss."The whole thing was on fire," said Terri Leuck, the best friend of the homeowners.Leuk said homeowners Pamela and Jeff Stallones were away in Austin while the home was getting remodeled. There were painters inside."We were doing a whole new remodel for it. We just put all the new stuff in and (were) getting the final touches on the paint," she said.They had paid thousands to have it remodeled so far.Leuck said the people hospitalized were two painters and their exact condition is still unknown.While losing everything they own, the family knows it's all replaceable except for three things, their loving pets.Sophie, the family dog; Teddy, the inside cat; and Whitie, their outside cat, are still missing.The daughter said they're all devastated and desperately hoping that at least their pets made it out alive.