u.s. & world

Massive fire breaks out at Marathon refinery near Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. -- Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson.

Our sister station KABC-TV reports the fire from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation was visible from miles away, as the plumes of smoke were rising up hundreds of feet into the air. The refinery is located 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department said an explosion went off before the fire began burning in a cooling tower at the refinery, the department said.

Personnel from the refinery were keeping the flames in check through "fixed ground monitors" while working to depressurize the system, fire officials said. Authorities secured a perimeter around the refinery and did not anticipate needing to evacuate residents, officials said.

Marathon is the largest refinery on the West Coast with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day, according to the company's website. It manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, along with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane, the website says.

Authorities could not immediately confirm what sparked the fire. No injuries have been reported so far.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea to guilty
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hold on to your hats: Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
Tilman Fertitta has identity stolen, allegedly by Spring woman
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
2 officers shot while reporting to break-in, suspect killed
87-year-old driver accidentally crashes into Pier 1 store
Boy shot by babysitter taking pictures with gun, sheriff says
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
JJ Watt praises baby Texans fan for unique corrective helmet
$39,000 ER bill lowered after woman Turns to Ted
Keeping your personal information off the dark web
Digital Deal of the Day
Houston trailblazer Faye Bryant remembered for service
More TOP STORIES News