Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in gas station robbery: Police

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery early Monday morning at the Valero on Reed Road just off 288.

Surveillance photos from inside the convenience store show the two suspects.

One of the armed men is wearing what looks like an alien mask while the other has on a black mask.

Homicide detectives are investigating at the scene.



Officers found the clerk dead inside the Valero.

Police say the two masked men left in a dark colored Nissan.



Houston police believe the masked men didn't steal anything. The two left quickly after the deadly shooting.

They say the victim, a 29-year-old Pakistani man, was a recent immigrant to the United States.

"This is horrible. This man, 29 years old, came to this country for a better life, to support his family, and he gets gunned down for it .. it's not right. These guys need to be caught," Lt. Meeler with HPD Homicide said at the scene.

