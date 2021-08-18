Parents send Gov. Abbott well wishes after COVID diagnosis, but still back ban on mask mandates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10817750" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to Gov. Abbott's office, he is not experiencing any symptoms and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a patchwork of rules across the greater Houston area for kids as they head back to school.Some districts are requiring masks while others are strongly recommending them. District leaders are also dealing with outspoken parents as they try to keep kids safe.Tuesday night, some adamant parents put pressure on the Goose Creek CISD school board to enforce Gov. Greg Abbott's order banning mask mandates, despite his recent diagnosis."I support his decision on trying to keep it optional," said parent Kerry Rickard.Harvey Ponder, another parent, added, "I don't like the government telling me how to raise my children."Many Goose Creek CISD parents are still strongly against sending their students to school in masks.They said they support Abbott, who was seen without a mask indoors at a crowded political event Monday night.The fact that the governor tested positive for the virus a day after that event was not enough to cause parents to reconsider."That's unfortunate for him," Ponder said. "I will pray for him to recover, and get back on his feet, and do his job. I hope he does. I hope he's fine, but that's not going to change my opinion."Rickard also offered prayers for Abbott and said, "Stay strong in the Lord and take his vitamins and get plenty of hydration, and he'll get through it."Abbott also had well wishes coming in from Democratic U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson-Lee. She said she believes in the use of masks and only removed hers for ABC13's interview on Tuesday once she was safely socially distanced."In light of his circumstances, I ask that he be sympathetic to our plight," she said. "Remove this prohibition to have mandated masks in school districts pursuant to the individual school districts. Work with the federal government. Call [President Joe Biden] to ask for help here in Texas, and encourage, encourage, encourage everyone to get vaccinated."Abbott tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated.The representative also said she hoped Abbott would learn from this situation and implement sympathetic, science-based policies to combat COVID and keep Texans safe."No one wishes the governor anything but best wishes. I'll say that over and over again, but I would like to have a partner in government to help get us past this delta variant," said Jackson-Lee.For now, the mandate against requiring masks still stands in some districts. Meanwhile, masks will be strongly recommended in Goose Creek CISD.