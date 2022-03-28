Marvel lineup: New 'Dr. Strange' film brings madness to big screen as 'Moon Knight' thrills Disney+

"Moon Knight"
Marvel's "Moon Knight" begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30, starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.
Isaac plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered yet tormented mercenary who has dissociative identity disorder.
"I think you can expect a very wild, psychological thriller, 'Indiana Jones'-like adventure," Isaac told ABC7's On The Red Carpet at the series premiere event. "Some elements of horror, but at the core of it, a real story of healing from emotional trauma."
Meanwhile, Hawke plays cult leader, Arthur Harrow, and Calamawy plays Layla El-Faouly.
"I think Oscar Isaac is brilliant, and I think what separates it is his performance," said Hawke.
"Ms. Marvel"
Marvel's first Muslim superhero is also making her way to Disney+.
"Ms. Marvel" centers on 16-year-old Kamala Khan, a fan of "The Avengers," particularly Captain Marvel, who gets her own super powers. She's played by Canadian actress Iman Vellani, who took to Instagram recently to share her excitement after the series trailer was released.
"The response has been incredible," she said. "I'm very excited to finally have shared Kamala with the world. She felt like my little secret for the longest time and now it's ... it's real. It looks real. It's crazy!"
"She-Hulk"
"She-Hulk" is a new comedy series on Disney+ starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She Hulk.
According to Disney+, "She-Hulk" will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.
The series will start streaming this summer.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Dr. Stephen Strange in Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," picking up the mess his character helped create in last year's biggest box office hit, "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
"If you ever thought that you understood madness, wait until [May 6th]," said Victoria Alonso with Marvel Studios. "Sit down, hold tight, and make sure you have your popcorn and you know where it is, because you might not find it!"
"Morbius"
Sony's next big Marvel film "Morbius" will begin playing in theaters on April 5. Jared Leto stars as the vampire with superhuman power and major bloodlust.
"Thor Love and Thunder"
The film starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale is set to release on July 8. It's intended to be the sequel to "Thor: Ragnarok"
"Secret Invasion"
This new series heading to Disney+ stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos-characters who first met in Captain Marvel.
The comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years, Disney+ says.
"Secret Invasion" will start streaming later this year.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Coming to theaters in November is the long-awaited sequel to "Black Panther."
The film is expected to pay homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August 2020, while continuing to explore the world of Wakanda.
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special"
Capping off the year, "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is set for its December debut on Disney+. The special is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff.
