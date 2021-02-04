Marriage license applications in Harris County drop dramatically in 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6376375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One local wedding photographer is helping some couples create memories.

In 2020, Harris County saw fewer than half as many couples applying for marriage licenses as the year before.

February is known as the month of love, but thanks to the pandemic, we may not be feeling it here in Houston.According to data from the Harris County Clerk's Office over the past six years, the highest number of marriage license applications processed was in 2016.By the way, that was the year after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage.Every year after, there has been a drop in applications. It appears the pandemic had a big impact on marriage license applications between years 2019 and 2020, with a 110% decrease.