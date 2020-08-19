Photographer does free photoshoots for brides-to-be amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced many couples to cancel or postpone their weddings, which has also meant canceling their wedding photoshoots.

"I was hearing an outcry from brides. Their weddings were getting canceled, pushed back, or they had a wedding but they didn't get the photos that they wanted to get. So that was -- that's where the idea came from," said wedding photographer David Martin Jr.

The Los Angeles, CA-based photographer teamed up with the Carondelet House in Downtown LA for a special photo shoot. Both posted on social media about a free, first come first serve, one-day-only wedding shoot for brides and couples in July.

Martin's partner Lina Suarez was on-site to help the brides with hair, makeup and posing.

Everyone on the shoot had to maintain physical distancing guidelines.

"This was something that was really fun that we could look forward to. And it was just wonderful to have something that felt so positive in light of everything that's happening," said bride Meg Nicol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcphotosall goodweddinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiffany Haddish's show at university in SE Texas questioned
Front to bring lower humidity, ozone pollution Wednesday
Applications now open for funding for small businesses
FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns
UPDATE: 2 tropical storms could impact Gulf next week
Thousands donated to evicted Houston mother of 4
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Show More
Popeyes celebrates 1 year since launch of chicken sandwich
Delayed cancer diagnoses could result in 10,000 excess deaths
Pearl Harbor survivor and US Navy war hero dies at 99
4 dead in 6 shootings, 1 stabbing overnight
Popular affordable shoe brand to reopen 300-500 stores in US
More TOP STORIES News