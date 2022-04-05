2 killed in plane crash in Marlin, Texas, DPS says

It's unclear if anyone else was on board the aircraft.
The aircraft departed the Houston Executive Airport at about 10:40 a.m., according to the airport director.
The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Cessna TU206 in Marlin, Texas.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 5, 2022
DPS said troopers are assisting the FAA and NTSB to secure the scene, as they continue investigating.
