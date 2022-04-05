2 killed in plane crash in Marlin, Texas, DPS says

The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Cessna TU206 in Marlin, Texas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 5, 2022

MARLIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people dead after a Cessna TU206 crashed Tuesday afternoon in Marlin, Texas.It's unclear if anyone else was on board the aircraft.The aircraft departed the Houston Executive Airport at about 10:40 a.m., according to the airport director.DPS said troopers are assisting the FAA and NTSB to secure the scene, as they continue investigating.We will continue to update as more information becomes available.