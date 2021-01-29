Galveston Krewe of Saints launching 'House floats' for Mardi Gras

mardi gras

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Let the good times roll, despite the pandemic!

All around New Orleans, thousands of houses are being decorated as floats since the coronavirus outbreak canceled Mardi Gras parades that are usually mobbed by crowds during the Carnival season leading to Fat Tuesday.

This year, the familiar phrase down south will have to change from "Laissez le bon temps rouler" to "Que les bons moments roulent malgré la pandémie."



Now, you can be a part of this same experience in Galveston.

Mardi Gras enthusiasts in Galveston will be able to walk, bike or drive through the city's neighborhoods to get a glimpse of festively decorated homes during the first-ever Krewe of Saints House Floats Tour.

Participating homes will be on view Friday, Feb. 5 through Tuesday, Feb. 16. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 5-7 p.m., homeowners and their friends and neighbors will be on hand to dole out beads to viewers.

"Galveston is an official ex-pat subkrewe of The Krewe of House Floats," said a tourism representative in a statement. "(It was) founded under the belief that if we cannot safely gather together on the parade route in 2021, then we can bring the spirit of the parades home to celebrate the Carnival season in a pandemic-safe manner that supports our friends, neighbors, local culture-bearers and locally owned businesses."

How do I participate?

The most obvious way to participate is to decorate your home like a Mardi Gras parade float in any way or theme you choose. The group said the theme this year is "Do Whatcha Wanna!"

If decorating isn't your style, organizers say you can take a walk, a bike ride or drive through the various neighborhoods to see how others have decorated.

Organizers are asking participants to follow all CDC-issued social distancing guidelines as you plan for visitors in your yards and porches. A list of all participating locations will be posted on Feb. 1.

