Harris Co. Pct. 4 constable sergeant remembered by colleagues

Marcus Sam, a 12-year veteran of the department, died Friday in a one-vehicle crash on US 290 while off duty.
"Sergeant Sam was a vital part of the Precinct 4 family," said Constable Mark Herman. "He always had a smile on his face. He never met a stranger."
SEE ALSO: Harris County Precinct 4 constable sergeant killed in off-duty NW Houston crash
Sam was responsible for evidence and property at the constable's office, according to Herman.
"(He) was one of our go-to guys in our administration," Herman said.
When off-duty, Sam was an avid motorcyclist and spent time with youth sports.
Herman worked closely with Sam over the years, including the rescue of residents in a Houston subdivision during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
"Sergeant Sam was on the same boat I was on," Herman said.
Sam's body was escorted from Memorial Hermann Hospital to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office Saturday by Precinct 4 deputies. The crash was still under investigation by the Houston Police Department.
Funeral arrangements were still pending as of Sunday. Sam leaves behind a wife and a 9-year-old son and other family members.