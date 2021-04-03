fatal crash

Harris County Precinct 4 constable sergeant killed in off-duty NW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office died Friday while off duty in a one-vehicle crash, authorities said.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the outbound lanes of US 290 Northwest Freeway near Fairbanks North Houston.

Witnesses said the sergeant was westbound on Highway 290 when he came upon an earlier crash, changed lanes and lost control of his vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle began to roll over several times, severely damaging the SUV.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he later died, according to Houston police.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann confirmed to ABC13 that the victim in the crash was a sergeant with his office.

The Houston Police Department's Vehicular Crimes Division was investigating the cause of the crash.
