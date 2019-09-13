Man's body found rolled up in carpet outside Starbucks

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a man's body was found rolled up in a red carpet on a Manhattan sidewalk with his feet sticking out.

A Starbucks worker first spotted the body outside the store Thursday morning

The employee rushed to the building next door and alerted the doorman, who called 911.

"I was on my way to school and was coming up the block and saw all the cops and ambulances," witness Christopher Brown said. "It was crazy. I know the Starbucks workers were all standing there in shock."

Authorities said the man, identified as 27-year-old Anthony Lewis, was fully clothed.

"We have some potential wounds to the head, the medical examiner is on scene, and we'll have to wait for an official autopsy," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "We'll go from there."

The victim was not carrying identification and was wearing gray sweatpants and a T-shirt. The body was wrapped in a plastic bag inside the carpet.

A red shopping cart located nearby is of interest, as investigators believe it was used to carry the body up the hill to the location where it was dumped.

Sources tell WABC-TV that surveillance video shows two people pushing that shopping cart up the avenue with what looks like a body inside.

Just around the corner, police focused on an apartment building, specifically the first floor, although it's not yet clear what it may have to do with the murder investigation.
