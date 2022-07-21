2022 Copa de Lone Star: Houston boasts 'dream matchup' in Manchester City vs. Club América friendly

Wednesday at NRG Stadium, the same venue which will host multiple matches in the 2026 World Cup, the 2022 Copa de Lone Star features English Premier League champions Manchester City vs. Liga BBVA MX powerhouse Club América.
"Houston is one of the premier destinations for soccer in the world, and these are two of the biggest brands in all of soccer," David Fletcher, general manager of Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, told ABC13.
LSSE has emerged as a premier promoter for international soccer matches, including the Copa de Lone Star; Copa America Centenario; the 2010 MLS All-Star Game featuring Manchester United; the 2006 FC Barcelona U.S. tour; the International Champions Cup; the 2003 and 2008 matches between the United States and Mexico; and the 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019 and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cups.
Houston is bringing in Manchester City, the back-to-back champions of the English Premier League, for the squad's first match since winning the EPL title in May.
"Their U.S. tour is the first time in three years they've been on the road," Fletcher explained about Manchester City's visit to Space City. "They've made Houston their home with NASA visits and taking over the Galleria. It really is spectacular the way they've been able to come in and create such great energy."
As for Club América, it's considered by many to be the most-storied brand in Liga BBVA MX in Mexico.
"They are the Yankees of Mexico," Fletcher noted. "They have such a strong following and incredible fan base here in Houston. For us, it's a dream matchup."
The international friendly comes on the heels of Houston being selected as one of just 16 North American cities to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"The more than 30 soccer events we've hosted at NRG Stadium, it shows Houston is one of the most premier destinations for soccer in the world," Fletcher added. "The opportunity for us to showcase that on the biggest of stages in four years is real exciting for our community. And it would not have happened without the 60-plus years of people working so hard to make big-time soccer a reality in Houston."
