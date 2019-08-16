Man with gun scares off would-be kidnapper near the Galleria: witness

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Quick action by strangers saved a woman who was attacked while she was walking her dog in southwest Houston, according to witnesses.

Lily Paxson was near Richmond and Chimney Rock before 1 p.m. on Thursday when she noticed a man approach the young woman on the sidewalk from behind.

She said at first it seemed like he was trying to pet the dog, but then he grabbed her.

"Her body language seemed that all she wanted to do was get away from him," Paxson recalled. "She was fighting him off of her, then he started hitting her and kicking the dog, grabbing her and lifting her up."

She said things got "violent and aggressive" quickly.

In a state of disbelief, Paxson said she rolled down her windows, started screaming and honking her horn.

Shortly after, three men got out of their cars and intervened.

"Some had guns, and at that point in time, it really became a cross between the Wild West and Gotham City," Paxson recalled.

Paxson called 911 as she drove away for her own safety.

"One of the good guys separated the girl and the dog and they seemed like they were OK and safe," Paxson said.

Houston Police said their officers responded to the area shortly after but were not able to speak with anyone involved.

ABC13 has not been able to confirm if the two knew one another.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattempted abductioninvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Water park's inspection not updated when teen sucked in drain
Racist flyers posted at Rice University
Conroe food stand cooks Texas-sized cuisine
Walmart groping suspect tied to at least 4 other incidents
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue thru the weekend
$400 bill for half a month: Customers upset with energy company
Show More
Child found dead inside hot car parked at train station
Supervised visits for mom ordered after toddler killed
Customs computers back up after outage that snarled int'l airport arrivals
Teacher walked by bullied teen who was put in chokehold: Lawsuit
Gas shoots out of line break in Ft. Bend Co.
More TOP STORIES News