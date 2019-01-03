Deputies need your help finding an 88-year-old man with dementia after he disappeared in northwest Harris County.David Aught went missing around 1 p.m. Thursday from his apartment on Smiling Wood near North Houston Rosslyn Road. This is near Tomball Parkway.David was last seen wearing an either dark blue or black coat and black pants. He stands at 5'6" and weights 140 lbs.If you have seen him, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.