Man fatally shot by HPD officer had BB gun during confrontation in SE Houston, police say

The suspect reportedly "continued to advance" on HPD before officers discharged several rounds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 30-year-old man thought to have a handgun when he was fatally shot by a police officer was holding a BB gun replica of a 9MM Beretta, authorities said Friday in an update.New video above shows the confrontation, which happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in southeast Houston.Chief Art Acevedo said the man was armed and made a move for his weapon before the officer shot him several times. The man, whose identity will not be released until his family is notified, died at the hospital.Police were called to the 7400 block of Scott Street near Corder after reports of a suspicious person brandishing a firearm. The firearm was said to be a handgun at the time.Officer J. Goff, the first officer on the scene, engaged the man, who was sitting at a METRO bus stop on Scott.According to HPD, Goff gave the suspect verbal commands to cooperate, but the suspect got up from the bench and approached him.Police say as the man moved closer, Goff went behind his patrol car to try to keep distance between them, but the man continued to come toward him.Goff saw what he thought was a weapon inside the front pocket of the suspect's hoodie sweater.Officials say Goff gave numerous commands not to reach for the weapon, and as more officers arrived, the suspect turned toward him. We're told the suspect reached for the weapon, and Goff, fearing for his own safety, fired, hitting him.That's when it was discovered the suspect had a BB gun. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.The officer, who is African-American, was not hurt. He has been with HPD for two years.HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the man's family members were on the scene and told police he had been at his sister's house and left abruptly. They also said he appeared to be drunk.There were several eyewitnesses to the shooting and videos posted on social media. An investigation is underway.As is customary when an officer fires a weapon within city limits, the shooting will be investigated by the HPD Special Investigation Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.This is the fourth deadly officer-involved shooting in Houston since April 21.