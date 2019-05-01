Man wanted in home invasion gets into standoff in traffic on Beltway 8

STAFFORD,Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for a home invasion was arrested after leading police on a chase that turned into a standoff and backed up traffic near Stafford.

James Lloyd Thompson, 47, is charged with evading arrest.

Fort Bend ISD Police Chief David Rider first tried to pull Thompson over Tuesday morning near Highway 90 and Promenade because he noticed him driving aggressively, the district said in a statement.

Chief Rider chased him for about 11 minutes before Harris County Precinct 7 deputies took over the pursuit in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Thompson eventually stopped, and deputies held him at gunpoint. In video captured by an ABC13 viewer, you see one of the deputies try to open his door and knock on the window.

That's when Thompson hit the gas and sped off until he reached Beltway 8 and ran into more traffic.

Despite running over spike strips deployed by officials earlier, Thompson refused to surrender.

Deputies broke out his back window and arrested him.

Thompson had a warrant for his arrest out of Fort Bend County for a home invasion.

He's due in court Wednesday.

