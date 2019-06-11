HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing a man at a homeless encampment.
Police say 26-year-old Tony Stanton shot someone from behind at the encampment on Commerce Street in October.
According to police, Stanton fled as the victim died.
Stanton is described as 5'8'' tall, weighing 210 to 220 pounds.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to a charge and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Report information and submit tips by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.crime-stoppers.org.
Man wanted for murder at homeless encampment in downtown Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News